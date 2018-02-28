Green groups team up for Kenya’s low carbon buildings

Image: Shutterstock

A green bonds organisation and an African sustainable building group have agreed to work together to stimulate the take-up of certified low carbon buildings in Kenya.

The Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) and Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS) say the buildings could be eligible for the use of proceeds of green bonds.

The organisations say the rapid pace of growth in Kenya’s built environment offers strong opportunities for climate resilient investments, especially considering the launch of the country’s first green bond last year.

They plan to get more private businesses and public bodies involved in sustainable buildings as the movement towards increased efficiency and lower carbon footprints continues to grow.