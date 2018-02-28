Feb 28, 2018 george marshall ELCC Speaker 0
As Sales Director, Mark Anderson is building on Haven Power’s strong culture of partnership to deepen relationships with both customers and brokers.
From his experience in energy consulting, Mark understands that strong relationships and trust are key to finding the right energy solution to help customers change the way they use energy.
With over 10 years’ industry experience including infrastructure, demand-side and energy consulting, Mark has a great reputation for managing business operations and client relationships.
Jul 12, 2012 15