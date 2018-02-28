New EU hub on how best to recycle electronic waste

Image: Shutterstock

A new online platform aimed at providing a range of information and guidance on how best to recycle electronic waste (e-waste) in Europe has been launched.

The Information for Recyclers Platform (I4R) will allow recyclers to access information about the presence and location of materials and components that need separate treatment.

It is a collaboration between European Committee of Domestic Equipment Manufacturers (CECED), DIGITALEUROPE and the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Forum, an international association of 34 e-waste producer organisations.

Pascal Leroy, Secretary General at the WEEE Forum said: “The I4R is a major step forward in improving treatment processes and of compliance in general. Easily accessible information about the presence of batteries, printed circuit boards or plastics containing brominated flame retardants in e-waste is what recyclers require.”