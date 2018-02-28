ScottishPower appoints Keith Anderson as CEO

Image: ScottishPower

Keith Anderson has been appointed as the new chief executive of ScottishPower.

He was the Chief Corporate Officer of the Big Six firm and also headed the renewable arm of the company, which has now been taken over by Lindsay McQuade, previously Director of Policy & Innovation.

She will oversee an operational portfolio of more than 40 wind farm sites that generate 2GW of renewable energy, as well as new project developments.

ScottishPower’s parent company Iberdrola recently pledged to invest invest €32 billion (£28.3bn) in the energy sector over the next five years.

Mr Anderson said: “In the role of CEO, I will be working hard to ensure that all of our business areas can continue to deliver for our customers, while our major investments help to develop a smarter and cleaner energy system for the UK.”

The competition watchdog today launched an investigation into the proposed merger of Big Six suppliers SSE and npower.