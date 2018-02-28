SmartestEnergy gets flexible by signing new deal

Image: Thinkstock

SmartestEnergy has signed a deal to adopt a flexible energy management platform.

Created by Origami Energy, the technology allows both providers and users of flexible energy contracts to accurately monitor and automatically dispatch large numbers and types of assets in real-time.

SmartestEnergy says the role of energy flexibility is growing in importance as the industry continues to move towards a more decentralised, decarbonised and digitised electricity system.

It claims a smarter and more flexible energy system could bring significant benefits for businesses, consumers and the wider economy, saving the UK economy around £8 billion per year by 2030.

Robert Groves, Chief Executive Officer at SmartestEnergy said: “With the increasing market volatility caused by the transition from hydrocarbon to renewable generation, there is real value for our customers who can consume or generate their electricity flexibly.

“Origami Energy’s technology platform enables us to manage our customers’ flexibility in real-time, and by using our proven commercial expertise and experience we’ll create additional value from the wholesale energy markets.”