Switching your LPG supplier on a metered estate?

Image: Shutterstock

New and existing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) customers on metered estates are being urged not to rush into signing a fixed contract.

The competition watchdog suggests discussing it with neighbours – through a metered estate manager or tenants’ association – as signing a contract may lock everyone else on the estate with that supplier.

LPG is used by thousands of households across the UK and on metered estates, it is stored in a communal tank and then piped to homes to be used just like mains gas.

According to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), only 1.3% of customers switched suppliers last year, despite potentials savings.

It has therefore collaborated with trade body UKLPG to inform customers on metered estates what they need to know and do to switch and how best members could communicate with residents.

Peter Hill, CMA Assistant Director – Remedies said: “Having choice is key to ensuring you get a good deal on your energy supply. Switching has to be collective, unanimous decision on an LPG metered estate – this is why we are urging customers to join with neighbours to make switching decisions together and not to rush into a new contract without speaking to those who live around them first.”