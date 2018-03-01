Could smart meter data help reduce network power losses?

Image: Shutterstock

A UK distribution network operator aims to analyse smart meter data to identify and reduce electricity losses and cut carbon emissions.

Northern Powergrid, which serves around 3.9 million homes and businesses, has launched a new programme to boost the understanding of technical losses and improve loss reduction across its network.

Smart meters will provide half-hourly updates on the status of different sections of the grid and such location specific and frequent updates will provide data that hasn’t been previously available.

Head of Smart Grid Implementation Mark Nicholson said: “Losses are currently seen as an unavoidable reality of network operation. The smart meter rollout is bringing a huge data bonus to those of us involved with loss reduction, enabling us to tackle this issue head on and reduce unnecessary carbon emissions from wasted electricity.”

Since 2012, Northern Powergrid has been carrying out a voltage reduction programme, which has led to a 2.8% demand reduction and is estimated to potentially save £50 million on consumer bills as it is rolled out across the network.