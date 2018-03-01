E.ON enters Internet of Things partnership

Image: Shutterstock

E.ON has entered a partnership with a software startup in the US to create an Internet of Things (IoT) platform to increase manufacturing efficiency.

The system developed by Sight Machine uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to help address critical challenges in quality and productivity.

The firms say it will mean customers from the industrial and commercial sectors can intelligently increase the efficiency of both single machines and entire factories to save energy costs.

E.ON will use the technology to expand its own Optimum Platform, which allows customers to visualise energy flows and identify potential improvements more easily by turning raw data into actionable information.