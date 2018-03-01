EU approves Italy’s €4.7bn public support for biofuels

Image: Shutterstock

Italy’s plans to provide €4.7 billion (£4.2bn) of public support for advanced biomethane and biofuels have been approved by the European Commission.

The scheme, which will run until 2022, supports the production and distribution of second and third-generation biofuels for use in transport.

Under the project, producers of advanced biomethane and biofuels receive a premium which allows them to compensate for the higher production costs and compete with fossil fuels in the transport sector.

Farmers will also be incentivised to produce biofuel and biomethane from manure and other residues and use them to power their agricultural machines and vehicles.

The Commission believes the measures will contribute to reaching EU energy and climate change goals.