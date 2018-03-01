Framework agreement for TAP interconnector project signed

A framework agreement for a proposed electricity interconnector between Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan (TAP) has been signed.

The TAP Power Interconnection Project aims to pave the way for the delivery of long term power supply, supporting Afghanistan’s energy needs and enabling power trade and exchange between the three countries.

The project will include the construction of around 500 kilometres of transmission lines, which once completed will transfer up to 4GW of power from Turkmenistan to the other two nations.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will help co-ordinate project planning as well as financing and facilitating energy trade negotiations among the countries.