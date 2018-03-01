Honda provides power management for V2G project

Image: Shutterstock

Honda has announced it will provide power management units for a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) project in the UK.

The EV-elocity consortium aims to demonstrate the business case for the technology by helping businesses and electric vehicle (EV) owners recognise the financial opportunities presented by harnessing, storing, using and selling surplus renewable energy.

The project has secured £7 million of funding from Innovate UK and is expected to run from 2018 to 2021.

Honda’s power management units work by aggregating and distributing energy to and from the grid through solar panel-equipped buildings and EVs.

The vehicle and technology manufacturer says the equipment will help stabilise the grid at times of either short or surplus supply, as well as allow owners to create a financial income from self-generated energy.