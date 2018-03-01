Italian insurance giant to divest €2bn from coal

Mar 01, 2018 Priyanka Shrestha Coal, Gas & Oil, Sustainability & Environment 0
An Italian insurance giant has announced plans to divest €2 billion (£1.6bn) from coal.
Generali aims to increase its exposure to green businesses instead, with plans to invest €3.5 billion (£2.9bn) mainly through green bonds and infrastructures.
Group CEO Philippe Donnet said: “Protecting the environment and adopting effective actions to tackle climate change are central issues for Assicurazioni Generali.
“With this action plan, which follows a series of initiatives undertaken in the last several years, the company strengthens its leadership position as a responsible business, to contribute to a healthy, resilient and sustainable society.”
