Nuclear smart system producer to open new UK site

Image: Shutterstock

A producer of automated handling systems is to open a new facility in Cumbria as a part of a long-term investment in the UK.

PaR Systems aims to open the site this year and has recently agreed to an extended framework agreement supporting nuclear decommissioning at Sellafield.

The firm says the new facility will give it the space to expand its traditional marketplace of nuclear remote handling, while developing other technologies such as aerospace, automotive and commercial material handling.

It will feature an ‘Inactive Demonstration Facility’ to support remote operations in both nuclear processing facilities and for decommissioning applications.

This will mock-up a fully functional nuclear cell, equipped with manipulators, a nuclear crane and a robotic control system, which will be viewed through cell windows to simulate real environments.