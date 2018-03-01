Scotland lays out how it will go green by 2032

Image: Shutterstock

Scotland has laid out the steps with which it hopes to achieve its 2032 climate change target of reducing emissions by two-thirds.

The country’s government, which says it is on track to meet its goal of cutting greenhouse gases by 42% before 2020, aims to further drive down emissions from its heat and power sectors through achieving a series of separate challenges.

Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said renewables will provide half of all of Scotland’s energy needs by 2030 and will be used to power the heat and transport sectors, which are to become increasingly electrified as they move away from reliance on fossil fuels.

She added this will mean emissions from the mobility sector will have reduced by 37% by 2032, encouraged largely by electric vehicles (EVs) becoming a more attractive option than petrol and diesel cars and low emission zones being widely introduced.

The new plan also suggests by this time, emissions from Scotland’s buildings will have fallen by a third and woodland cover will increase from 18% to 21%.

A shorter term goal for waste was highlighted as an important stage on the country’s passage to sustainability, which was for 70% of all waste will be recycled by 2025.