Shell completes buyout of UK’s First Utility

Image: JuliusKielaitis/Shutterstock

Shell has completed the acquisition of Impello Limited and its subsidiaries, active under the brand First Utility.

The supplier, which provides household energy in the UK, has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell, within its New Energies division.

The news follows the European Commission’s approval of the deal last week.

Colin Cooks, Shell’s former Vice President for Downstream Strategy & Portfolio, is taking over as CEO of First Utility from today.

He said: “The rapidly evolving retail energy market is a natural place for Shell to expand its business, building on the trusted relationships we’ve built with out millions of forecourt customers. We aim to grow our customer base by offering an attractive range of products and a real alternative to other companies in the sector.”