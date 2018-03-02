Could Internet of Things hold the key to going green?

Image: Shutterstock

Many large energy companies believe the Internet of Things (IoT) holds the key to improving environmental sustainability and decarbonising the sector.

That’s according to a new report from mobile satellite company Inmarsat, which conducted a global survey of around 100 power and utilities firms regarding their use of the technology.

More than half of those questioned said monitoring the environment was the primary driver of IoT adoption in the sector.

This came just ahead of ‘identifying cost saving opportunities’ at 47% and ‘monitoring customer engagement’ at 44%.

Around 44% of the businesses surveyed said they had already improved their environmental sustainability as a result of their use of IoT, with just above a third expecting to in the future.

Phil Meyers, Vice-President at Inmarsat Enterprise, said: “Energy companies are coming under increasing pressure from regulators, pressure groups and the general public to address this issue and it is clear that many are looking to new technologies, such as IoT, to increase the sustainability of their operations and reduce their environmental footprints.”