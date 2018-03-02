Pune paved with plastic in Indian recycled road scheme

Image: Madrugada Verde / Shutterstock

Roads in the Indian city of Pune are now being built with glue and tar made from recycled plastic waste.

Following successful pilot tests, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to construct around 25 roads in different areas of the province using the technique.

It aims to partner with a chemical and an environmental company, which will collect waste such as plastic bags and polyurethane packing material from urban areas before heating it at high temperature and converting it into a powder, which is then added into hot tar.

The city generates around 1,700 tonnes of waste per day, nearly 12% of which is plastic.

The PMC says the recycled roads are stronger, more water resistant and more durable than standard tarmac infrastructure, with a lifespan extended by around two years.

The roads also help in saving money, mainly as a result of reduced maintenance costs – nearly 30,000 rupees (£334) per square kilometre can be saved.