Vattenfall to invest €100m in large-scale solar projects

Image: Vattenfall

Vattenfall is to invest €100 million (£89m) in developing large-scale solar power plants over the next two years.

The plan is part of the company’s aim to become fossil-free within a generation.

It recently confirmed investment decisions for three large-scale solar projects at existing plants in Velsen, Hemweg and Eemshaven in the Netherlands, which have a total capacity of 10.5MW.

It has also applied for permits for several other solar projects to be combined with wind farms.