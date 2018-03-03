Costs fall in French onshore wind tenders

Mar 03, 2018 Jonny Bairstow Infrastructure & Generation, Low Carbon, Top Stories 0
Costs have fallen in the latest tender for onshore wind projects in France.
That’s according to new data released from the country’s government, which shows 22 projects have successfully secured a total of 508MW in clean capacity.
The weighted average winning price was €65MWh (£58), lower than the current tariff of €72MWh (£64) for smaller projects and the €82MWh (£73) Feed-in Tariff previously awarded.
The tender-winning developers will be able to sell their renewable electricity with guarantees on revenues for 20 years.
For the first time, projects were eligible for a bonus if they were partially crowd funded – a third fell into this category.
France welcomed the results and said it would extend the competitive tender model to a wider range of wind farms in the future – it previously only applied to those with more than seven turbines or a capacity higher than 3MW.
Jul 12, 2012 15