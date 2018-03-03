Costs fall in French onshore wind tenders

Image: Shutterstock

Costs have fallen in the latest tender for onshore wind projects in France.

That’s according to new data released from the country’s government, which shows 22 projects have successfully secured a total of 508MW in clean capacity.

The weighted average winning price was €65MWh (£58), lower than the current tariff of €72MWh (£64) for smaller projects and the €82MWh (£73) Feed-in Tariff previously awarded.

The tender-winning developers will be able to sell their renewable electricity with guarantees on revenues for 20 years.

For the first time, projects were eligible for a bonus if they were partially crowd funded – a third fell into this category.

France welcomed the results and said it would extend the competitive tender model to a wider range of wind farms in the future – it previously only applied to those with more than seven turbines or a capacity higher than 3MW.