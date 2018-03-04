Visa banks on renewables with clean commitment

Image: Shutterstock

Visa has committed to using 100% renewable electricity across its global operations by the end of 2019.

The payment technology firm has joined the RE100 initiative for businesses to help each other move towards getting their power from clean sources.

Currently, around 35% of Visa’s global electricity consumption comes from renewables, with solar, wind and hydropower providing the bulk of this.

It will initially focus on four locations in the US and the UK that account for 80% of its global electricity use.