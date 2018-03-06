‘Cybersecurity to be biggest tech in next three years’

Image: Shutterstock

Cybersecurity is expected to be the main digital technology energy companies expect to adopt in the next three years.

That’s according to a new survey of 1,000 senior IT and business leaders, conducted by consultancy Infosys.

Of the utility companies surveyed, improving cybersecurity was ranked as the main trend expected over the period by 66% of people, with consumer analytics and digital field operations following at 54% and 51% respectively.

In terms of which technologies are already being used the most by utility companies, cybersecurity came out top again at 70%, with cloud technologies close behind at 66% and big data analytics at 63%.

Around 61% of the organisations questioned have already invested in cybersecurity but 45% say budget constraints are a problem when it comes to staying up to date with new digital services.

Organisations that fail to implement effective cybersecurity measures could soon be fined as much as £17 million or 4% of global turnover.