Deal signed for flexible gas plant down under

Image: Shutterstock

A Finnish technology firm has signed a contract with an Australian integrated energy company to build a 211MW natural gas plant in Australia.

Wärtsilä and AGL Energy Limited’s Barker Inlet Power Station, located on Torrens Island near Adelaide, will use 12 Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines to provide flexible power to the grid in the region.

It is expected to be fully operational in the second half of 2019 and the companies involved say its construction phase will provide around 200 jobs.

Javier Cavada, President of Wärtsilä Energy Solutions, said “The Wärtsilä Smart Power Generation solution, with its high efficiency, fast response and flexible capacity, will enable AGL to provide increased reliability and security of supply to the South Australian power system with increasing renewable penetration while reducing costs and lowering emissions.”

Tesla previously installed a large-scale lithium ion battery in South Australia to help the grid cope with surges in demand.