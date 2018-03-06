Lagos to light up with LED upgrades

Lagos, Nigeria. Image: Shutterstock

An energy efficiency firm from the UK is to install 10,000 LED street lights in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

CEO of Low Energy Designs (LED UK), Alan Parker, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The £5 million project will see efficient lighting put into place across 300 kilometres of roads in three areas – Ikoyi, Ikeja and Victoria Island.

They will cover around 31% of the city’s entire street light infrastructure and are expected to improve environmental sustainability, provide energy savings and reduce maintenance costs, as well as provide jobs to around 500 local people in the construction phase.

The partnership will build a factory to manufacture the necessary equipment in a nearby town.