Vattenfall forms alliance for French wind project

Swedish state-owned firm Vattenfall has formed an alliance to bid in an offshore wind tender in France.

It has teamed up with French financial institution Caisse des Dépôts and German wind developer WPD for the project in Dunkerque.

The Eliade wind farm will have a capacity of 250MW to 750MW – Vattenfall was selected in a prequalification phase in May last year.

The bids will ultimately be judged on three criteria: price, the optimisation of the wind power zone and considering for the environment.