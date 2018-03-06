Wind farm springs up at John O’Groats

Image: Shutterstock

A £14 million onshore wind project in the northernmost tip of Scotland has entered its construction phase.

Located just 17 miles from John O’Groats, Whirlwind Renewables’ Achlachan project in Caithness will use fives turbines to generate 10MW of clean power.

This will be used by SmartestEnergy following the signing of a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement that plans for the facility to become operational in January 2019.

The site was among the 15 onshore wind projects to have secured support through the Contract for Difference (CfD) subsidy scheme set up by the UK Government to incentivise renewable generation.

Thomas Chappell, Director at Whirlwind Renewables, said: “Achlachan is the biggest project we have taken forward entirely by ourselves and will make a valuable contribution towards Scotland and the UK’s renewable energy targets.”