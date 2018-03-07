New York appoints first-ever decarbonisation advisory panel

Image: Shutterstock

Members of New York State’s first-ever Decarbonisation Advisory Panel have been announced.

The committee will advise Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, as trustee of the $209.1 billion (£151bn) Retirement Fund, on how best to mitigate investment risks stemming from climate change and maximise opportunities from a low carbon economy.

The panel is comprised of investment, financial, environmental, energy and legal experts and includes former US Securities and Exchange Commissioner Bevis Longstreth and George Serafeim, Jakurski Family Associate Professor at Harvard Business School.

They will also give advice on how the Fund can further decarbonise its portfolio and identify investment opportunities in clean and renewable energy as well as other emerging industries.