Statoil to invest up to NOK2bn in digital technology

Two new centres in Bergen will be connected to all Statoil installations on the NCS. Image: Statoil

Statoil has unveiled plans to invest between NOK1 billion (£0.09bn) and NOK2 billion (£0.18bn) in digital technologies up to 2020.

An integrated operations support centre (IOC) and a drilling operations centre are expected to support Statoil’s target of increasing value creation from its fields in Norway by more than $2 billion (£1.4bn) from 2020.

The centres in Bergen will be connected to all installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and are expected to help improve efficiency and production potential.

Chief Operating Officer Jannicke Nilsson said: “The possibilities provided by digitalisation will change our industry and the way we work and create higher value for us and society.

“In new field developments, oil and gas production will to an increasing extent be carried out from unmanned, robotised, standardised and remote-controlled installations. Many operations will be carried out by fewer risk-exposed working situations. We will be able to control the maintenance work in a better way and improve safety and operational quality.”