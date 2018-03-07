T-Mobile rings for renewables

Image: mandritoiu / Shutterstock

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has welcomed phone network provider T-Mobile to its collective of companies it says are leading the transition to a clean energy system.

T-Mobile is the only major wireless firm to join the Green Power Partnership across its entire US business.

It joins multinational businesses such as Apple, Google and Microsoft as a Green Power Partner and will work with these organisations to push the adoption of renewable power.

The telecommunications firm also donated $500,000 (£360,000) to a non-profit dedicated to advancing clean energy initiatives.

John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile, said: “Moving to renewable energy is the right thing to do and it’s smart business. We’ll continue to be a brand that makes our customers proud.”