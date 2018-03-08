Australian energy firm gives pay rise to females to close gender gap

Image: Shutterstock

A gas and electricity supplier in Australia has pledged to close the gender pay gap by giving female employees a pay rise to match their male counterparts.

EnergyAustralia said it will invest A$1.2 million (£0.67m) to make sure women and men with equivalent experience and skills receive the same pay for doing the same job.

Around 350 women will receive a one-off adjustment to their salaries, with an average increase of around A$3,500 (£1,968). Around 80 men who earn less for doing the same job as their colleagues will also have their pay increased.

The move is expected to close the company’s current 2% gender pay gap.

Managing Director Catherine Tanna said: “It’s not right or fair to expect women to have to wait any longer for the pay gap to close. So, we’re fixing that right now.

“Energy is a vibrant industry with an exciting – but challenging – future. If we want to attract our share of the bright, talented women out there, we must also treat them fairly and give our people opportunities to do the best work of their careers.”

The announcement was made yesterday on the eve of International Women’s Day.