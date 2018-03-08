Croatia referred to EU court over industrial waste failure

The European Commission has referred Croatia to the EU Court of Justice over its failure to protect people from industrial waste.

It said the nation has failed to ensure an adequate level of protection of human health and the environment at the Crno brdo site in Biljane Donje, near the town of Benkovac, less than 50 metres from homes.

The Commission added the waste should have been managed by the end of 2015 at the latest but there has been no progress.

It said: “For almost four years, the industrial waste deposited at Crno brdo illegal landfill has not been cleared and properly managed, threatening to contaminate groundwater and air.”