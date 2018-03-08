Matt Hall

Matt is a relative newbie to the energy industry, having started at Harrogate-based, energy supplier CNG as its Senior Risk and Compliance Manager and Data Protection Officer in March 2017.

With a range of backgrounds in banking – most recently at Goldman Sachs, and prior to that in brokerages, corporate advisory and trading – before moving back to the Yorkshire homeland, Matt’s strong knowledge of laws and regulation in varying industries brings a unique edge to CNG’s regulatory thinking.

Following an unprecedented regulatory landscape including Nexus, CMA, smart metering and Ofgem’s principles based approach, and now mapping how Brexit may affect all of these, Matt’s focus now (other than trying to keep his job titles to a minimum) is leading CNG’s approach to GDPR.