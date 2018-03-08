Ofwat consults on self-supply licence regime

Mar 08, 2018 Priyanka Shrestha Markets & Finance, Water 0
Ofwat is consulting on a number of proposals to streamline and simplify the process for those companies seeking to become a self-supplier in the retail water market.
Currently, self-supply applicants must go through a process very similar to those seeking a licence to become a retailer.
However, the regulator believes it could be “better tailored” to reflect the differences in the information Ofwat does and does not need for self-supply licences.
It is also proposing to introduce an annual administration fee for self-suppliers and reduce the fee for supply applications from £5,250 to £3,000.
Senior Director Emma Kelso said: “We think the process for applying for a self-supply licence should and could be simpler and cheaper. But we also think those with a self-supply licence ought to contribute to covering the ongoing costs incurred from this work. This is about being fair, transparent and reflective of the costs associated with the self-supply process.”
Ofwat is also consulting on a proposal to modify the standard licence conditions that apply to Water Supply and Sewerage Licensing Regime.
The consultations are open until 23rd March and 30th March 2018.
