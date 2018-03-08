SP Energy Networks launches £15m green fund

Image: Shutterstock

SP Energy Networks has launched a new £15 million fund which will support projects focused on decarbonising heating and transport in Scotland.

The company, which is responsible for delivering electricity to 3.5 million homes in England, Scotland and Wales, will work with the Scottish Government and Ofgem to support green initiatives that can help boost local economic growth.

It is calling on communities and businesses to come forward with projects that “truly have green credentials” and are targeted at areas that may struggle to access funding.