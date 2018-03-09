Government considers Bristol’s air pollution

Image: Shutterstock

The UK Government is funding a feasibility study to see how air pollution in Bristol could be reduced.

Earlier this week Cabinet considered a wide range of measures such as more investment in public transport and cycling, changes in traffic management, encouraging a shift to cleaner vehicles and introducing a clean air zone to ensure it meets legal nitrogen dioxide limits.

A decision made by the government in July last year formally directed 27 cities, including Bristol, to take action on air pollution.

It said Bristol City Council must undertake a feasibility study by the 31st of March 2018 and identify options which would mean it can comply with legal pollution limits in the shortest possible time.

Further assessments of the available options will now be undertaken and are estimated to achieve compliance in 2023.

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: “We haven’t waited for the government directive to start thinking about ways to make the city a healthier place to live and work.

“Now we need to agree the right approach for Bristol, which fits with national policy and is fair for everyone travelling around our city and particularly does not have a detrimental impact on low income households.”