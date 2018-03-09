Siemens to develop software for London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone

Siemens already provides the technology for the enforcement of the Congestion Charging System in London. Image: Siemens

Siemens has won a contract to develop software for the implementation of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in London.

It will be integrated with existing roadside sensors and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras the engineering giant is deploying ahead of the scheme going live in April 2019.

The technology is expected to monitor and control the passing of highly polluting vehicles through designated geographic areas, provide a broader set of data and enable reliable and rapid identification of vehicles that don’t meet the emission standards.

Paul Cowperthwaite, Transport for London’s (TfL) General Manager for Road User Charging said: “By April 2019, all vehicles, barring some exemptions, will need to meet exhaust emission standards or pay a daily charge when travelling in central London.

“London’s air quality isn’t a part time issue so once the ULEZ goes live, it will be in operation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Siemens already provides the technology for the enforcement of the Congestion Charging System in London, through a separate contract with TfL which it has operated for the last decade.