Take a swim in E.ON’s vision of Barcelona’s sustainable streets

Image: Shutterstock

E.ON has re-imagined the streets of Barcelona as swimming pools sustainably-heated by air source heat pumps.

Its new film, entitled ‘The Big Dip’, aims to illustrate the potential of innovative energy solutions such as air source heat pumps, smart homes or solar and battery storage at a community level or city-wide scale.

As part of the film production’s process, which takes place in an imagined world without cars on the roads, Barcelona’s 1992 Olympic swimming pool was warmed using air source heat pump technology so its steamy image could be replicated in the footage.