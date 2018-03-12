Anglia Ruskin University pledges fossil fuel free future

Image: Anglia Ruskin University

Anglia Ruskin University has signed a pledge to remain free from fossil fuels in the future.

The Fossil Fuel Declaration, a partnership between the National Union of Students and People & Planet, recognises the Paris climate agreement which seeks to keep global temperature increases between 1.5°C and 2°C.

The 10 universities that have signed the Declaration have no investments in extractor fossil fuel companies and have pledged not to invest in fossil fuels.

Professor Aled Jones, Director of the Global Sustainability Institute said: “The Fossil Fuel Declaration is not just a recognition of the importance that students place on their university’s wider global responsibility but also that as the world has signed up to transition to a low carbon future these types of investment represent a risk in the short to medium term as policies align with this new future.”