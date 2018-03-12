Contract awarded for Dutch gas plant’s hydrogen conversion

Image: Shutterstock

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has been awarded a contract to convert part of a 1.3GW gas-fired power plant in the Netherlands to hydrogen.

The energy technologies firm will work with Vattenfall, Nuon, Statoil and Gasunie to turn the Magnum power plant in Groningen carbon-free.

The site is currently made up of three combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT), which each have a capacity of 440MW – the project initially aims to convert one to hydrogen by 2023.

The facility is currently estimated to emit nearly 1.3 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

MHPS’s role in the project will primarily be to assess the technical feasibility of hydrogen-fired generation at the plant.