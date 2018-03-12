 

E.ON to acquire innogy in asset-swap with RWE

Mar 12, 2018 Markets & Finance, Top Stories 0

E.ON is to buy innogy from parent company RWE in a deal based on a wide-ranging exchange of assets.

The agreement between the German utilities will see E.ON acquire RWE’s 76.8% stake in innogy, following approval from the boards of each company.

In return, E.ON will grant RWE 16.7% of its own shares, transfer most of its renewables business and let go of the minority interests held by its subsidiary PreussenElektra in a number of RWE-operated nuclear power plants.

RWE would receive innogy’s renewables business, gas storage business and its stake in the Austrian energy supplier Kelag.

The transaction further provides for a cash payment from RWE to E.ON of €1.5 billion (£1.1bn).

E.ON aims to focus on energy networks and customer solutions while the renewables businesses of both firms would be brought together under the umbrella of RWE.

