Energy switching hits record high in February

Image: Shutterstock/ELN

The number of customers switching energy suppliers reached record levels in February as 24,000 customers made the leap every day.

Latest figures from Energy UK show more than 660,000 customers switched electricity suppliers last month, representing a 60% increase on the figure for February 2017.

The record-breaking numbers were achieved despite it being the shortest month of the year.

Customers switching to small and mid-tier suppliers accounted for more than a fifth of the total, adding up to 130,000 people.

Lawrence Slade, CEO of Energy UK, said: “The energy market has never been so competitive and it’s great to see record numbers of consumers engaging in the market to get a better deal.”

Last year saw 5.5 million energy customers switch suppliers.

Ofgem is moving ahead with a programme that allows people to switch energy suppliers by the end of the next working day.