New £10m recycling facility turns glass into insulation

Image: Veolia/Khauf Insulation

A new £10 million recycling facility that turns glass into energy-saving insulation products has officially been opened in the UK.

Veolia and Knauf Insulation have teamed up for the project at St Helens, which will give more than 60,000 tonnes of used glass bottles and jars a new lease of life.

That’s equivalent to more than 350 million bottles thrown out every year.

Following the collection of mixed recycling and separation of glass, it is decontaminated at the recycling plant and 95% of it is turned into ‘cullet’ and sent to Knauf Insulation’s facility close by.

The glass cullet is then melted in a furnace and turned into glass mineral wool to manufacture insulation products.