Surrey Uni wins $1.1m for US nuclear security research

Image: University of Surrey

The University of Surrey has been granted funding worth $1.1 million (£0.79m) by the US Government for research to bolster nuclear security.

The five-year project will research and develop new types of nano-materials that produce high efficiency for radiation detectors for the US Defence Threat Reduction Agency.

Professor Paul Sellin said: “This is an exciting opportunity for myself and the team here at Surrey to develop these new nanocomposite materials, which have the potential to be used as highly sensitive nuclear detectors.”