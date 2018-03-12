UK and Saudi Arabia team up on cleantech

Image: Shutterstock

The UK and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing new clean energy technologies.

Business Secretary Greg Clark and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih, agreed to work closely on reducing harmful carbon emissions while ensuring economic growth.

They aim to share technical knowledge and expertise on clean energy, including smart grids, electric vehicles and carbon capture and storage.

The UK’s carbon emissions have fallen by more than a third since 1990, while the economy has grown by two-thirds – it will now assist Saudi Arabia in its plans to grow the country’s renewable technologies sector, improve its energy efficiency and diversify its energy mix.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “The global shift to clean growth is one of the most foreseeable and significant global economic trends and will transform many sectors of the economy, including power, transport, construction, energy-intensive industries and agriculture.

“This MoU will help both the UK and Saudi Arabia make the most of this shift.”