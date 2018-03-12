Welsh councils granted £7.5m to boost recycling

Image: Shutterstock

The Welsh Government has approved £7.5 million of funding to help local authorities improve recycling services.

The money will be used to boost the collection and sorting of recycling to help councils reach their targets and support Wales’ goal of becoming a zero-waste nation.

The announcement follows latest UK government statistics, which suggested Wales is the best municipal recycling nation – 12% above the UK average.

Welsh Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn said: “Wales’ recycling success is a real devolution success story. In the 20 years since Wales said yes, our recycling rate has increased from just over 5% to 64% – the third best in the world. Only last week, it was officially confirmed Wales has increased its lead over the rest of the UK.”