Gas price rise for 85,000 energy customers in NI

Image: Shutterstock

Firmus Energy has announced plans to increase gas prices for around 85,000 customers in Northern Ireland.

From 5th April, energy customers in the Ten Towns network area will see a price increase of 6.8% and those in the Greater Belfast area will see an 8.8% rise from 16th April.

A typical average household bill will increase by £37.80 a year in Ten Towns and £43.56 in Greater Belfast.

Managing Director Michael Scott said: “The decision to raise our tariffs is regrettable and never easy, however, in this instance, the cost of bringing natural gas to our customers has increased and our price rise has been unavoidable.

“We keep our tariffs under continual review to ensure we are bringing the best possible prices to our customers.”