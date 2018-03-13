National Grid: ‘UK can lead the world in decarbonising gas’

Image: Shutterstock

The UK can lead the world in decarbonising gas networks, which will help clean up heat and transport, improve air quality, boost the economy and increase security of supply.

That’s according to a new report from National Grid, which suggests policymakers, regulators and industry must work together to remove policy gaps, financial barriers and generally ensure the gas market and networks can evolve in the most effective way.

It says if the UK is to meet its target of reducing carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2050, keeping potential options open is key where doing so is economically sensible.

The report suggests decisions on decarbonisation need to consider all impacts on end consumers, such as practicality, cost, disruption and acceptability.

It adds a whole energy system approach is needed to address the ‘energy trilemma’ of security of supply, affordability and sustainability.

National Grid says new opportunities are emerging for the UK to show world leadership in technology, infrastructure and expertise in new areas such hydrogen, biogases, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and clean heat.

It says in a number of areas, British companies are already leading the way, with proposals for biogas buses, hydrogen-powered cities, industrial clusters capturing emissions and geological CCS sites.