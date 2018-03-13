New EU innovation deal to address EV battery barriers

Image: Shutterstock

A new deal to help innovators address regulatory obstacles in the area of electric vehicles (EVs) has been launched.

The European Commission has signed the second Innovation Deal with eight partners, including innovators and national and regional authorities, to tackle the problem of recycling and reusing EV batteries.

They will explore and analyse whether existing EU law and its transposition to national or regional law hamper the recycling or reuse of EV batteries.

The companies and organisations include Renault and the Ministries for the Ecological and Inclusive transition and Economy and Finance from France and LomboXnet, the Ministries of Infrastructure and Water Management and Economic Affairs and Climate Policy from the Netherlands.

The first Innovation Deal on wastewater treatment was signed in April last year.