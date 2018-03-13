Ørsted and Oxford Uni team up to improve turbine foundations

Image: Ørsted

Ørsted has teamed up with the University of Oxford to improve foundation structures for offshore wind turbines.

They have signed a five-year research agreement, aiming to develop advanced geotechnical foundation designs that can help reduce costs.

The research will focus on cyclic loading, an important element of safe design, especially for deeper water and larger turbines.

Christina Aabo, Head of R&D at Ørsted Wind Power said: “This partnership will enable us to further mature our foundation designs to support even bigger turbines in even deeper waters, lowering costs and risk level at the same time.”