Retailers join the queue to tackle green issues

Image: Shutterstock

More than 25 UK retailers have joined forces to reduce greenhouse gases, deforestation and waste.

The Better Retail Better World movement aims to encourage shops and businesses to achieve a series of stretching targets by 2020, using the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework.

Retailers taking part will share knowledge and best practice, as well as publicly disclosing progress on these goals.

Richard Pennycook, Chairman of the British Retail Consortium, said: “This is part of a growing movement for change. It is time for the retail industry to show what it can do for the common good.

“We are taking collective action to build a better, more prosperous and sustainable world and demonstrating how we are making a positive contribution to society, in terms of the supply chain, food packaging and waste.”