Clean energy joint venture forms in Colombia

Image: Shutterstock

An investment manager and renewable energy developer have announced the creation of a joint venture in Colombia.

MPC Capital and Martifer Renewables plan to form a strategic partnership to develop distributed generation and utility-scale solar and wind energy products throughout the nation.

Martifer will be the lead developer, as well as provide operations and maintenance, while MPC Capital will focus on financial analysis, debt financing and asset management services.

Miguel Lobo, Martifer Renewables Board Member, said: “Colombia is one of the most promising markets in renewable energies in Latin America.

“We expect to be a relevant player in Colombia participating in solar distributed generation projects and both solar and wind utility-scale projects.”